Search

Advanced search

Stand Together: South Hampstead Synagogue to host exhibition marking 75 years since Holocaust ended

PUBLISHED: 12:59 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 22 January 2020

The exhibition will host 700 Camden students. Picture: South Hampstead Synagogue

The exhibition will host 700 Camden students. Picture: South Hampstead Synagogue

Archant

South Hampstead Synagogue will soon throw open its doors to the Camden community to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust.

Pupils will take part in digital, interactive workshops to learn about the Holocaust. Picture: South Hampstead SynagoguePupils will take part in digital, interactive workshops to learn about the Holocaust. Picture: South Hampstead Synagogue

Stand Together, running from January 26-30 (Sunday-Thursday), will see the synagogue, in Eton Road, host a series of commemorative events for schools, councillors, businesses and residents across the borough.

Stories will be told of the horrors endured by Holocaust survivors and how the Jewish community has come together, with people of all backgrounds and religions, to foster tolerance and understanding.

In addition to the Holocaust of World War II (1939-1945), recognition and respect will also be paid to the Bosnian genocide of 1995.

"We want to widen our doors to the Camden community," said Rabbi Eli Levin, South Hampstead Synagogue executive director.

A talk from Dr James Smith CBE, co-founder of The National Holocaust Centre and Museum, will conclude the exhibition. Picture: South Hampstead SynagogueA talk from Dr James Smith CBE, co-founder of The National Holocaust Centre and Museum, will conclude the exhibition. Picture: South Hampstead Synagogue

"People inside and outside the Jewish community, people of faith and no faith, people of different backgrounds - all are welcome.

"We do not see ourselves as a little island in the community, we see ourselves as a place that can be enjoyed by many and we are constantly looking for ways to reach out."

You may also want to watch:

The opening night of Stand Together will see the families of Holocaust survivors discuss and bring to life the objects that reflect their personal stories.

Rabbi Levin said: "It is not uncommon in the Jewish community to have a grandparent who is a Holocaust survivor, whose family were taken off to concentration camps.

"So the notion of them continuing to live and develop their own families is very precious because it marks the continuation of life."

After the storytelling, seven candles will be lit by Camden councillors, faith leaders and Holocaust survivors, followed by talks and a Q&A.

During the following days (Monday-Thursday), South Hampstead Synagogue will welcome 700 students from Camden's primary and secondary schools where they will trace the story of "Leo", a yong boy who lived in Berlin in the 1930s.

Rabbi Levin said: "They will say 'we learned about the synagogue, we learned about the genocide, we learned about healing a fractured world, and about Judaism and religion in the UK'."

Dr James Smith CBE, co-founder of the National Holocaust Centre and Museum, concludes events in conversation with Rabbi Shlomo Levin, of South Hampstead Synagogue.

Find out more at southhampstead.org

Most Read

Muswell Hill teenager set Jewish man’s hair on fire in antisemitic attack

The 16-year-old was sentenced at Highbury Corner Youth Court. Picture: Archant

Man arrested over attempted murder after North Circular Road crash and woman’s ‘blood-curdling scream’

Police at the scene after a woman was 'struck by a car' after an altercation on the North Circular Road, NW11. Picture: David Nathan

Ally Pally bus crash: Man in hospital after collision with shuttle bus close to Alexandra Palace

A man was hit by a bus in Alexandra Palace Way. Picture: Sam Volpe

HS2 judicial review: High Court proceeds Euston homeowner’s fight against rail project that will ‘endanger lives’

Hero Granger-Taylor is taking her fight against HS2 to the High Court. Picture: Hero Granger-Taylor

Marvel’s new Eternals film spotted filming with ‘small army’ on Hampstead Heath

Marvel Studios filming The Eternals on Hampstead Heath. Picture: James Rossiter

Most Read

Muswell Hill teenager set Jewish man’s hair on fire in antisemitic attack

The 16-year-old was sentenced at Highbury Corner Youth Court. Picture: Archant

Man arrested over attempted murder after North Circular Road crash and woman’s ‘blood-curdling scream’

Police at the scene after a woman was 'struck by a car' after an altercation on the North Circular Road, NW11. Picture: David Nathan

Ally Pally bus crash: Man in hospital after collision with shuttle bus close to Alexandra Palace

A man was hit by a bus in Alexandra Palace Way. Picture: Sam Volpe

HS2 judicial review: High Court proceeds Euston homeowner’s fight against rail project that will ‘endanger lives’

Hero Granger-Taylor is taking her fight against HS2 to the High Court. Picture: Hero Granger-Taylor

Marvel’s new Eternals film spotted filming with ‘small army’ on Hampstead Heath

Marvel Studios filming The Eternals on Hampstead Heath. Picture: James Rossiter

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hampstead’s Dart seals win at Australian Open

Harriet Dart in action on day four of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon.

Wingate boss Knight says referee killed the game for his side

Shane Gore of Wingate & Finchley (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Arsenal boss Arteta: ‘Martinelli absolutely stepped up’

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Arteta proud of Arsenal spirit after earning point against Chelsea

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on the touchline during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Highgate Monty Python star and ‘Renaissance comedian’ Terry Jones dies at 77 after dementia battle

Terry Jones attending the Anna Nicole Opera, at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists