Car crashes through South Hampstead garden wall - cyclist seriously injured

Published: 1:04 PM April 19, 2021 Updated: 1:19 PM April 19, 2021

A cyclist was taken to hospital after a car smashed through a garden wall in South Hampstead.

Police and paramedics attended the collision at around 8am on Monday morning (April 19) at the junction of Belsize Lane, College Crescent and Fitzjohn’s Avenue.

The female cyclist, in her 30s, was taken to hospital with arm and leg injuries which were described by police as “serious” but not life-threatening.

The crash left a Mercedes-Benz V220d – a people carrier – stranded between the road and a neighbour’s garden in a rubble of bricks, after a perimeter wall was knocked down.

Four hours after the collision, residents of the house and the owner of the vehicle were still left waiting for recovery services to remove the car and clear the debris.

Before and after - Credit: Michael Boniface

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and was taken to hospital as a precaution for the treatment of a leg injury.

Police say their enquiries continue into the circumstances of the crash.