South End Green traders

Charlie from Handscomb of Hampstead's fruit and veg stall. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Business is far from booming, but in South End Green on a wet weekend in October, shopkeepers and restaurant staff were doing their bit to help daily life feel normal despite the threat of a second wave of Covid-19.

A faded "ghost sign" for the London North East Railway above the shops opposite Hampstead Heath Overground. Picture: Polly Hancock A faded "ghost sign" for the London North East Railway above the shops opposite Hampstead Heath Overground. Picture: Polly Hancock

From the much-loved Italian restaurant Mimmo La Bufala to Daunt Books, Ham&High photographer Polly Hancock caught familiar faces in full flow.

The South End Green Streatery has helped restaurants make the most of the late summer and early autumn.

The business-owners in this leafy corner of Hampstead have worked hard to keep afloat during the pandemic – and with the Royal Free Hospital yards away, we can be sure hospital staff will have been pleased to see these smiling traders too.

The Energy Garden, which is behind the eastbound platform of Hampstead Heath Overground Station. Picture: Polly Hancock The Energy Garden, which is behind the eastbound platform of Hampstead Heath Overground Station. Picture: Polly Hancock

Jake Reynolds, a supervisor at the Garden Gate pub, on a wet day for the establishment's beer garden. Picture: Polly Hancock Jake Reynolds, a supervisor at the Garden Gate pub, on a wet day for the establishment's beer garden. Picture: Polly Hancock

Alex and Sasha from South End Green's Karma Bread. Picture: Polly Hancock Alex and Sasha from South End Green's Karma Bread. Picture: Polly Hancock

Staff at the much-loved Giocabazzi deli in South End Green. From left: Jacob, Nathanial, Maria and Roberto. Picture: Polly Hancock Staff at the much-loved Giocabazzi deli in South End Green. From left: Jacob, Nathanial, Maria and Roberto. Picture: Polly Hancock