South End Green traders
PUBLISHED: 11:15 18 October 2020
Archant
Business is far from booming, but in South End Green on a wet weekend in October, shopkeepers and restaurant staff were doing their bit to help daily life feel normal despite the threat of a second wave of Covid-19.
From the much-loved Italian restaurant Mimmo La Bufala to Daunt Books, Ham&High photographer Polly Hancock caught familiar faces in full flow.
The South End Green Streatery has helped restaurants make the most of the late summer and early autumn.
The business-owners in this leafy corner of Hampstead have worked hard to keep afloat during the pandemic – and with the Royal Free Hospital yards away, we can be sure hospital staff will have been pleased to see these smiling traders too.
