A friendly ‘porch social’ in South End Green

PUBLISHED: 13:32 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:32 11 August 2020

A "porch social" in South End Green. Picture: Dr Eva Loth

Dr Eva Loth

New-found solidarity between neighbours from the coronavirus pandemic was on show during last weekend’s heatwave, as the South End Green “porch socials” made the most of the scorching weather.

Three people played host to more than 25 guests from the nearby roads and their pets, as they caught up over drinks outside homes on Saturday night.

The socially distanced events are held every fortnight by the South End Green support group, which was set up during the lockdown to provide neighbourly support, including cooking, shopping and reading. They also held online coffee mornings, “camp fire” discussion evenings and other digital events.

Dr Eva Loth, who has lived in the area for 12 years and now lives in South Hill Park, said it has been nice to get to know the neighbours.

“It’s just nice to feel a sense of being in a neighbourhood,” she said. “Even if you don’t need anything in that moment, you know you can reach out to others.”

The next “social” for people living in South Hill Park, South End Green, Nassington Road and nearby roads is on August 22.

