Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

'Forever grateful': Community steps up after man's dog dies on Hampstead Heath

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 5:02 PM October 14, 2021   
Skye

Skye died unexpectedly on Hampstead Heath near Parliament Hill - Credit: Matthew Bradfield

A South End Green man whose dog died unexpectedly on Hampstead Heath has said he is "forever grateful" for the people who stepped in to help.

On Saturday morning (October 9) Matthew Bradfield, 34, was walking rescue dog Skye near Parliament Hill.

After a game of fetch, he said Skye suddenly ran over, gave a "whimpering yelp" and started having a seizure. He then died in Matthew's arms.

The grieving owner said: "I am forever grateful to the wonderful people who were nearby at the time and came to help me.

"About five different passers-by came to help me move Skye’s body and get him to the nearest vet. At that point I was in complete shock.

You may also want to watch:

"For ten minutes I just sat clutching him in the grass while total strangers tried to calm me down, show me where I had to take him and try and get me to contact my family."

Skye the dog

The dog was known for his signature blue bandana - Credit: Matthew Bradfield

Seven-year-old Skye had lived with Matthew since he was young, after being found living in a box on the streets in Texas, America.

Most Read

  1. 1 Charles de Gaulle's old Hampstead home on sale for £15m
  2. 2 Stunning photos show how King's Cross has changed in 20 years
  3. 3 Man charged with murder of Nicole Hurley in Primrose Hill
  1. 4 'Unacceptable': Ofsted inspection reveals failures of Haringey Council SEND
  2. 5 Hampstead bakery sells challah ribbons to boost mental health support
  3. 6 'Thank goodness we are not yet being shot in the street for protesting'
  4. 7 Coldplay and Ed Sheeran to perform at Earthshot Prize ceremony at Ally Pally
  5. 8 Tributes paid to Primrose Hill mother-of-four as fundraiser launched
  6. 9 The Outsider: Residents take aim at plans for high street pub
  7. 10 Crouch End drugs raid sees 'cannabis plants and equipment seized'

The puppy was flown to Boston, where Matthew was living at the time, before the pair moved back to London in 2017.

"By this time Skye had become a completely different dog to the scrawny, terrified puppy I had adopted," Matthew said.

"He grew, filled out and became more and more comfortable with people and our bond grew stronger and stronger.

"He became the most handsome dog, with his husky blue eyes and tail, his gorgeous coat and his ubiquitous blue bandana."

Skye went everywhere with his owner, including on dates and sailing, and would guard Matthew's nieces and nephews as they slept.

"I was never full comfortable if he wasn’t with me," he said.

"He also had a huge impact on the lives of others and made an impact on everyone who got to know him."

Skye the dog

Matthew Bradfield had owned Skye since he was a puppy - Credit: Matthew Bradfield

Matthew said he was "blown away" by the kindness people have shown since Skye's death.

He has received over 300 messages of support from people on the social media site Nextdoor from people who heard about what happened.

He said: "The messages from friends and family who knew him, and those that didn’t, have been so lovely and really helped me at this time."

"I want to thank everyone who has been in touch for the remarkable empathy and kindness you have shown."

Hampstead Heath
Hampstead News
Belsize News
Camden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Met Police

Murder arrest after Primrose Hill woman dies from stab wounds

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
broken figurine

'Haters will always hate': Backlash after Crouch End figurine destroyed

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Groups of drivers revving their engines have become commonplace around the palace. Picture: Railway

Alexandra Palace

Ally Pally pledges 'more permanent solution' to tackle 'race track' road

Simon Allin, LDRS

Logo Icon
Parliament Hill athletics track

Athletics

'Real risk' athletics track could close without funding for repairs

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon