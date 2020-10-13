Search

Cork and Bottle: Bar chain put lease up for sale on South End Green’s old White Horse pub

PUBLISHED: 10:30 13 October 2020

The Cork and Bottle. Picture: Harry Taylor

The Cork and Bottle. Picture: Harry Taylor

Archant

A pub where George Orwell once propped-up the bar could be facing its second rebranding in as many years, as its lease has gone up for sale.

The Cork & Bottle, on the corner of Fleet Road and Elm Terrace, is being marketed by agents Davis Coffer Lyons after being shuttered for several months. It was taken over by the chain in 2018 after being known as the White Horse for decades.

After the national restrictions on pub openings ended in July, an message on its website from managing director Will Clayton told punters that the pandemic had hit footfall, and reopening meant the pub would “haemorrhage cash”.

The statement said that it would open again, but since it was published in late-June, its doors have stayed shut, with graffiti now appearing on chipboard put up to protect its windows.

According to the listing, the lease is worth £60,000 a year from Star Pubs and Bars, which has a 15-year contract on the bar. A spokesperson for Star Pubs and Bars said that there were interested parties, but said negotiations were in an early stage.

