South End Green coffee business wants to help revamp area – and get historic fountain back working

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 July 2020

Anastasia Stan at the South End Bean phonebox in South End Green. Picture: South End Bean

Anastasia Stan at the South End Bean phonebox in South End Green. Picture: South End Bean

A new local business is hoping to use the community spirit generated by plans for a “streatery” in South End Green to reinvigorate the area – and perhaps even get the historic fountain back working.

The fountain in South End GreenThe fountain in South End Green

NW3 couple Anastasia Stan and Max Friedlander, have opened a takeaway coffee business – called South End Bean – from the Gilbert Scott red telephone box in the green, and they’re also hoping to harness community spirit to brighten up the area.

Anastasia told this newspaper: “We wanted to open here because we thought it would help regenerate the area, we really want to work with the community to improve things.”

READ MORE: Hampstead plans for outdoor dining in South End Green could be ‘real gem’

The couple opened up in June, as lockdown eased, and now plan to build on plans to beautify the area in hope of reducing antisocial behaviour and problem drinking.

The historic fountain was built in 1881, but has, despite the best efforts of the South End Green Association, fallen into disrepair. There were last calls for its refurbishment in 2014, but these were unsuccessful.

Roger Gulhane, chair of the South End Green Association and part of the group working to implement the outdoor dining scheme, also backed plans to revamp the area and boost community feeling.

READ MORE: Follow in the footsteps of Michael Foot and help restore South End Green Fountain

Speaking to the Ham&High, he said antisocial behaviour there was “an age-old problem”, adding: “We have been trying to get the fountain working for about 20 years. It would be good to have it flowing for the people of Hampstead.”

Cllr Oliver Cooper (Con, Hampstead Town) said closing the slip-road – which is part of the plan for a summer-long “streatery” – and seeing the South End Green fountain fixed had been long-term ambitions.

Camden’s environment chief Cllr Adam Harrison (Bloomsbury) said: “Camden has a rich history of public spirited individuals and groups who often assist us in ensuring the borough’s public spaces and green areas are looking their best and we welcome this involvement.

“We would be happy to discuss further any specific issues relating to the upkeep of the Green that the South End Green Association may have.”

But the councillor confirmed there were no plans to get the fountain working again, and said it’s ornate design and age made it particularly difficult to restore.

