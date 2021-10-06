'Really disappointing': South End Green's Biggie Best closes cafe after spate of thefts

Published: 10:19 AM October 6, 2021 Updated: 11:19 AM October 6, 2021

Biggie Best in South End Green has closed down its cafe - Credit: Mark Pfuhl

Home decor shop Biggie Best has closed its South End Green cafe after the shop's windows were smashed five times in 12 months.

As of Monday (October 4), the shop is only selling homeware, saying it was "unable to stem the tide of thieves and vandals who prey on our business weekly".

Owner Mark Pfuhl told the Ham&High: "It was too busy, and we were being robbed every week - the staff weren't safe.

"As locals ourselves, the thefts have been really disappointing."

The Hampstead resident, whose mother founded the business in 1985, now owns 11 shops across the UK.

"The cafe here was a trial, and it has been a good learning curb," he said.

"Now we can focus on shop customers coming through the door, both the good and the bad."

At the Heath and Hampstead Society’s AGM in July, concerns were raised about antisocial behaviour in the area, with police data showing 436 antisocial behaviour reports in Hampstead Town over the previous 12 months, and 370 total crimes.