Search

Advanced search

North Londoners awoken by RAF jets' sonic boom in early hours of Sunday morning

PUBLISHED: 10:06 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:07 01 December 2019

Image of two Typhoon FGR4 aircraft, flown by 29 (R) Squadron from RAF Coningsby. The Typhoon in the foreground (bottom) can been seen with the RAF 100 colours painted on its tail, to commemorate the Royal Air Force Centenary Celebrations. Picture: Sgt Paul Oldfield

Image of two Typhoon FGR4 aircraft, flown by 29 (R) Squadron from RAF Coningsby. The Typhoon in the foreground (bottom) can been seen with the RAF 100 colours painted on its tail, to commemorate the Royal Air Force Centenary Celebrations. Picture: Sgt Paul Oldfield

UK MOD © Crown copyright 2018

Thousands of north Londoners were dramatically woken up in the early hours of this morning by a loud bang caused by a sonic boom.

The thunderclap at around 4.15am shook houses as people tweeted that it sounded like an "explosion" or an "earthquake." It was heard across the area, including in Hampstead, St John's Wood, East Finchley and Golders Green.

You may also want to watch:

One of those that heard it was Graham Kirk, who tweeted: "Heard the sound of an explosion at 4.20 here in East Finchley reported widely across London possily[sic] a sonic jet boom???"

Locals in counties to the north of the capital also reported being roused by the loud bang.

According to the Metropolitan Police the noise was caused by two RAF Typhoon jets which were being scrambled to respond to a airliner which had lost radio contact.

A sonic boom is caused when aircraft break the speed of sound. The air in front of the plane's nose builds up a pressure front as it has nowhere to escape, creating a large bang when it does so.

Most Read

Catastrophe averted as hit-TV actor Rob Delaney nearly sparks Hampstead Heath search during missing persons drill

Rob Delaney with two of his children on Hampstead Heath on Sunday afternoon, shortly after being met by London Search and Rescue volunteers on an exercise. Picture: Josh Thurston

East Finchley parents patrol streets to protect kids after spate of muggings

The junction between the High Road and Baronsmere Road in East Finchley which has been subject to an increase in muggings. Picture: Google Maps

Maida Vale pub the Warrington Hotel closed because of ‘mice and cockroach infestation’

A sign outside the Warrington Hotel in Maida Vale after it had to shut due to hygiene issues. Picture: Sean Browne

How London’s new volunteer search and rescue team are giving support on the Heath

London Search and Rescue's team on Hampstead Heath during a training exercise on Sunday November 24. Picture: Josh Thurston

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Most Read

Catastrophe averted as hit-TV actor Rob Delaney nearly sparks Hampstead Heath search during missing persons drill

Rob Delaney with two of his children on Hampstead Heath on Sunday afternoon, shortly after being met by London Search and Rescue volunteers on an exercise. Picture: Josh Thurston

East Finchley parents patrol streets to protect kids after spate of muggings

The junction between the High Road and Baronsmere Road in East Finchley which has been subject to an increase in muggings. Picture: Google Maps

Maida Vale pub the Warrington Hotel closed because of ‘mice and cockroach infestation’

A sign outside the Warrington Hotel in Maida Vale after it had to shut due to hygiene issues. Picture: Sean Browne

How London’s new volunteer search and rescue team are giving support on the Heath

London Search and Rescue's team on Hampstead Heath during a training exercise on Sunday November 24. Picture: Josh Thurston

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Saracens Women return with win at Wasps

Zoe Harrison attacks for Saracens Women (pic Matt Impey/Wired Photos)

North Londoners awoken by RAF jets’ sonic boom in early hours of Sunday morning

Image of two Typhoon FGR4 aircraft, flown by 29 (R) Squadron from RAF Coningsby. The Typhoon in the foreground (bottom) can been seen with the RAF 100 colours painted on its tail, to commemorate the Royal Air Force Centenary Celebrations. Picture: Sgt Paul Oldfield

Mourinho delighted with Dele double in Spurs win

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho

Premier League: Tottenham 3 Bournemouth 2

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal

One match at a time for Saracens’ McCall

Saracens' Elliot Daly is tackled by Bath's Josh Bayliss during the Gallagher Premiership match at the Recreation Ground, Bath.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists