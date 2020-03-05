Search

Somers Town double murder, a headless Camden school and a nude art ban: This week's Ham&High 15 years ago

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 March 2020

The Ham&High 15 years ago. Picture: Ham&High

The Ham&High 15 years ago. Picture: Ham&High

Ham&High

This week in 2005 a heartbroken father paid tribute to his six-year-old daughter and estranged partner who were found murdered in their Somers Town home.

The bodies of Nicole Batten, 34, and Ukleigha Batten-Froggatt, were discovered in Levita House, Ossulston Street, days after they had been killed.

Vincent Froggatt, 37, told the Ham&High he had planned to give his daughter a new life in Bournemouth away from the dangers of inner London, before she was killed.

You may also want to watch:

In other news, pupils at a Camden Town primary school were left without a headteacher despite the job being advertised four times.

St Michael's CE Primary School in Camden Street raised the salary to £58,785 but to no avail.

Elsewhere, an artist censored his own work after managers at a Highgate arts centre asked him to hide his painting of a male nude.

The 70-year-old refused and put his full-frontal nude in the main room of the ground floor of Lauderdale House with the word "censored" over the sensitive area.

Drive 24