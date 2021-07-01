Soho House private members' club studio set for Crouch End Broadway

Published: 3:37 PM July 1, 2021

Crouch End Studio, run by Soho House, will be on the corner of Weston Park and the Broadway - Credit: André Langlois

Crouch End is set to get a new private members’ studio run by Soho House.

Crouch End Studio will open “later this summer” on the corner of the Broadway and Weston Park, formerly occupied by Chicken Shop and Dirty Burger.

Soho House says the new facility will be for Soho Friends’ members to “eat, drink and create”.

A Soho House spokesperson said: “The Studio will host weekly events including workshops, panels, exhibitions, pop ups and music nights.

“The art on the walls has been sourced from the nearby Jealous Gallery who Soho House will also be collaborating with on an event series.

Crouch End Studio, run by Soho House, will be on the corner of Weston Park and the Broadway - Credit: André Langlois

You may also want to watch:

“Crouch End Studio is looking to collaborate with local businesses and creatives in the neighbourhood throughout the year.”

Soho House runs a series of houses, restaurants, cinemas, workspaces and studio and event spaces in the UK and around the world.

Soho Friends is a new membership from Soho House that costs £100 a year or £10 a month.