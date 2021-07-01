Soho House private members' club studio opens in Crouch End Broadway
- Credit: André Langlois
A private members’ studio run by Soho House opened in Crouch End on Monday (June 28).
Crouch End Studio is on the corner of the Broadway and Weston Park, formerly occupied by Chicken Shop and Dirty Burger.
Soho House says the new facility is for Soho Friends’ members to “eat, drink and create”.
A Soho House spokesperson said: “The Studio will host weekly events including workshops, panels, exhibitions, pop ups and music nights.
“The art on the walls has been sourced from the nearby Jealous Gallery who Soho House will also be collaborating with on an event series.
You may also want to watch:
“Crouch End Studio is looking to collaborate with local businesses and creatives in the neighbourhood throughout the year.”
Soho House runs a series of houses, restaurants, cinemas, workspaces and studio and event spaces in the UK and around the world.
Most Read
- 1 Police probe attack, lockdown parties and apparent drug use on council site
- 2 Soho House private members' club studio opens in Crouch End Broadway
- 3 Police investigate report of sexual assault in Highgate Wood
- 4 Brent trio jailed after string of violent watch robberies in Childs Hill
- 5 The Alliance: West Hampstead pub relisted asset of community value
- 6 Disabled swimmer mounts legal challenge over ponds charges
- 7 Players stage 'The Dream' in Hampstead Parish churchyard
- 8 Fundraiser for treatment of Muswell Hill student's genetic disorder
- 9 Letter: Praise for staff at Royal Free as NHS turns 73
- 10 Murderer loses sentence appeal over Camden killings in 2018
Soho Friends is a new membership from Soho House that costs £100 a year or £10 a month.