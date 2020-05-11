Search

Camden brings in road changes to improve social distancing amid expected public transport spike

PUBLISHED: 13:12 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:53 11 May 2020

The pavement has been widened in Camden High Street to help maintain two-metre distancing. Picture: Camden Council

The pavement has been widened in Camden High Street to help maintain two-metre distancing. Picture: Camden Council

Archant

Camden is introducing road safety measures encouraging walking and cycling to improve social distancing.

Camden Council is making changes to Kilburn High Road after concerns over congestion were raised. Picture: John SaynorCamden Council is making changes to Kilburn High Road after concerns over congestion were raised. Picture: John Saynor

As part of TfL works, in Camden High Street the pavement has doubled in size between Mornington Crescent and Britannia Junction, and new cycle lanes have been created in Euston Road.

In Kilburn High Road, Camden Council is widening the pavement on the eastern side between Willesden Lane and Belsize Road, and barriers are being erected to protect pedestrians from cars. This is expected to be completed by Saturday (May 16).

Such temporary measures, designed to ease the burden on public transport, follow a community campaign to tackle overcrowding in Kilburn High Road.

Adam Harrison, Camden Council’s environment lead, said: “The pandemic has created new road safety challenges in Camden that we are taking seriously.

“We want to make it easier and safer for everyone to walk and cycle locally, shop on their local high street, reach their local green spaces, schools and NHS sites, all while maintaining physical distancing.

“This also includes the future challenges caused by changes to travel once the lockdown restrictions are eased.”

On the western side of Kilburn High Road - the responsibility of Brent Council - changes have not yet been introduced but are being considered.

Brent Council’s planning lead, Shama Tatler, said: “We are assessing all of our town centres, including Kilburn, as part of a wider strategic plan to prioritise them in line with the difficulties they may be experiencing at this time and continue to work closely in partnership with Camden Council on congestion-easing measures for Kilburn High Road.

“We will shortly be releasing more details about how we plan to help people to socially distance both in the immediate term and once lockdown is eased.”

On Monday (May 11), crowds returned to the London Underground after the prime minister Boris Johnson said people who cannot work from home should be “actively encouraged” to return to their jobs.

