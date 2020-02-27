Snow in north London in pictures: Hampstead dusted by a smattering of snow on a wintry morning

Snowfall in NW3 on morning of February 27. Picture: Sam Volpe Archant

Flurries of snow gave Hampstead an wintry sheen for this first time this year on Thursday morning.

Snow falls outside of Jack Straw's Castle, NW3. Picture: Sam Volpe Snow falls outside of Jack Straw's Castle, NW3. Picture: Sam Volpe

Biting temperatures in north London saw rain become sleet become snow and parts of NW3 given a brief dusting of the white stuff.

Snowflakes fell on the edge of the Heath, as captured by the Ham&High, while this newspaper can also attest to a smattering of snow in the High Street.

Unfortunately for winter weather-lovers, the Met Office are not predicting much more snow as yet: It looks set to warm up a touch over the weekend, with temperatures stabilising at around five degrees.

Did you get caught in the snow and get a snap or two? Send any pictures to sam.volpe@Archant.co.uk or editorial@hamhigh.co.uk