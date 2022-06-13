Snappy Snaps of Muswell Hill celebrates 20th anniversary

Muswell Hill's Snappy Snaps shop will be celebrating its 20 anniversary next month.

To mark the occasion, the outlet is hosting a fun day on Saturday, July 9, where attendees will get goodie bags, and there will be competitions and giveaways.

Franchise owner Peter Kyriacou said: “Snappy Snaps has meant becoming a big part of the vibrant Muswell Hill community with its amazing and interesting people.

"I feel privileged to have gotten to know and become friends with many of these people and have shared their moments of happiness and, unfortunately, sadness through photos."

Snappy Snaps was founded in 1983 by Don Kennedy and Tim McAndrews, and has branches all over the country. It offers photographic printing, as well as personalised prints on mugs, T-shirts and canvases.