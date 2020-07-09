Heath Street fire: Hampstead church and school evacuated as firefighters bring ‘small fire’ under control

Firefighters were called to a fire on Heath Street on this afternoon.

The road was closed in both directions while the London Fire Brigade (LFB) brought a blaze, which had damaged the second floor of a building, under control.

An LFB spokesperson said: “There was a small fire which damaged around 10 per cent of the second floor of the flat.

“We were called at 12.47 and it was under control by 1.25pm.”

Heath Street Baptist Church tweeted that it, and the school next door – Heathside – had been evacuated.

Two fire engines were on the scene of the incident, while there have been no reports of any injuries. Heath Street has now reopened to traffic.

This comes just days after a fire at the Spaniard’s Inn saw 80 people helped to safety on the first day the hospitality industry reopened (July 4).