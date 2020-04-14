Sir Hugh Rossi: Former Hornsey MP and councillor dies aged 92

Sir Hugh Rossi, photographed in 1993. Picture: Desmond O’Neill Features Desmond O’Neill Features

Former Hornsey MP and councillor Sir Hugh Rossi has died at the age of 92.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sir Hugh served as a Conservative MP for 26 years, first for Hornsey (1966-1983) and then Hornsey and Wood Green (1983-1992) following constituency boundary changes.

He would go on to be appointed as a junior minister under the governments of Margaret Thatcher and Edward Heath.

Prior to his Whitehall career, he was an elected representative for Hornsey Borough Council and then Haringey Council, assuming the role of deputy mayor between 1964-65.

Incumbent Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West paid tribute, saying: “My deepest condolences to the friends and family of Sir Hugh Rossi, one of my predecessors as MP for Hornsey from 1966 and Hornsey and Wood Green until 1992.

“While we never met, I know many in the community value Sir Hugh’s dedication to public service, to Parliament, and of course to his constituency for nearly 30 years, and he will be deeply missed by many.”

Schooled at Finchley Catholic Grammar School. Sir Hugh later attended King’s College London where he studied law, before he set up his own solicitor’s firm.

Suraj Bhanot, Hornsey and Wood Green Conservatives chairman, said: “Our condolences go out to all who knew Sir Hugh Rossi, particularly his family during this difficult time.

“He was an outstanding MP for Hornsey and then Hornsey and Wood Green and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

You may also want to watch:

Sir Hugh retired as an MP in 1992, and with the Tories having failed to win the Hornsey and Wood Green seat since, he remains the only Conservative MP to have ever represented the constituency.

London Assembly member Andrew Boff, who followed Sir Hugh as Hornsey and Wood Green’s next Tory candidate, said: “Sir Hugh was one of the kindest men I have ever encountered in politics.

“He was so helpful to me and I learned so much about why he was so loved in Hornsey and Wood Green.

“He was an assiduous champion for his constituents and I never knew him give up on anyone.

“I hope it is of some consolation to his family that he is held in such high esteem by those of us who remember him.”

Joseph Ejiofor, Haringey Council leader, said: “Sir Hugh Rossi dedicated 36 years of his life to elected public service, at borough, county and national level.

“A ‘One Nation Tory’, he was very well known, and much respected.

“I am saddened by his loss, and I would like to send condolences to his family on behalf of the people of Haringey.”

Hornsey councillor Adam Jogee added: “Sir Hugh was a tenacious, engaged and long-serving local representative.

“He is in a long line of former MPs in Hornsey and Wood Green, in all three parties, who are remembered fondly by many in the community.

“My thoughts and best wishes are with his family and friends.”