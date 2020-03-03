'We're the same group of lads': Sir Chris Bonington, Lord Finkelstein and Hugh Dennis join Hampstead school reunion

From left to right: Clive Coleman, Lord Daniel Finkelstein, Jeremy Amias, Hugh Dennis, Alan Jacobs and Alain Stechler. Picture: Karl Nathan Hill Karl Nathan Hill

Famous faces including mountaineer Sir Chris Bonington, Lord Daniel Finkelstein and comedian Hugh Dennis reunited and reminisced at their old Hampstead school to celebrate 40 years since their sixth form studies.

Sir Chris Bonington (front row, third from right) was the guest of honour. Picture: Karl Nathan Hill Sir Chris Bonington (front row, third from right) was the guest of honour. Picture: Karl Nathan Hill

University College School Hampstead hosted its Old Gowers' annual dinner to an audience of 180 people on February 27 to mark its 'Class of 1980'.

Sir Chris, an icon of British mountaineering, was the event's guest of honour, held to toast 40 years since the Queen reopened the school's Great Hall in 1980, which was gutted by fire two years earlier.

The Queen recently wrote to the Class of 1980 to pass on her best wishes.

Old Gower Alan Jacobs said: "Whilst life had taken us in many different directions, - academia, media, entertainment, medicine, law, banking, business - we were essentially the same group of lads, just a little gentler with the passing of time.

"A rousing rendition of the school song brought a fantastic evening to a close and we are all looking forward to celebrating the half-century in 10 years' time."