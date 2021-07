Published: 10:06 PM July 16, 2021 Updated: 10:09 PM July 16, 2021

The sinkhole in Hampstead Lane - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Police were diverting traffic on Friday evening (July 16) after a section of road collapsed in Highgate.

The sinkhole appeared on the westbound side of Hampstead Lane.

It is at the Highgate end of the road, just past The Grove.

Officers were at the scene and diverting traffic around it.

