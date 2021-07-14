Sian Berry to stand down as Green Party leader over trans rights

Breaking

Highgate’s Sian Berry is to step down as the Greens’ leader this autumn over the party’s “mixed messages” on transgender rights.

Ms Berry, also a Highgate councillor, announced the decision on Wednesday (July 14) on Twitter, citing “an inconsistency between the sincere promise to fight for trans rights and inclusion in my work and the message sent by the party’s choice of front bench representatives”.

In a statement, Ms Berry said: “This inconsistency has left me in a very difficult position.

“I can no longer make the claim that the party speaks unequivocally, with one voice, on this issue. And my conscience simply cannot agree with the argument that there is anything positive in sending these mixed messages, especially when the inclusive attitudes of our membership and wider society are clear.

“Failing to win the confidence of a majority of my colleagues to reflect these is also a failure of leadership.

“Green leaders do not hold power but we do have a duty to influence, so I must apologise to you all for this failure and hold myself to account.”

Ms Berry said she would not stand in the party’s leadership by-election, but would remain as acting leader while it takes place.

The by-election was triggered by co-leader Jonathan Bartley’s decision to resign, announced on July 5.

Ms Berry said: “Green leaders rightly do not exert control over all our party’s actions, and our principles of internal democracy are very important to me.

“These mean accepting that decisions can sometimes be made by our governing bodies that leaders do not agree with, but which we are bound to represent.

“However, I must also stand by our policies and my pledges made to Londoners in the recent election, and there is now an inconsistency between the sincere promise to fight for trans rights and inclusion in my work and the message sent by the party’s choice of front bench representatives.”

Mr Bartley and Ms Berry were first elected co-leaders of the national Green Party on a joint ticket in 2018.

The Green Party has been contacted for comment.

