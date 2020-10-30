Shop Local: West Hampstead craft shop sees online sales surge after lockdown lift in creativity

Search

PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 November 2020

Annie Barker, owner of The Village Haberdashery in Heritage Lane, said her online sales rose dramatically over lockdown. Pictures: The Village Haberdashery/Rachel Juarez-Carr

There will be more homemade Christmas presents in West Hampstead this year following an injection of creativity during lockdown.

Annie Barker, owner of The Village Haberdashery, said the Covid-19 pandemic had seen people pick up crafts they’d always wanted to try - particularly knitting, sewing and embroidery.

The arts business in Heritage Lane has witnessed a 500% increase in online sales between January and May, and the shop’s weekly beginner classes are proving popular among both women and men.

Shopkeeper Annie said: “We’re really lucky people are back to making things.

“There’s something about learning skills while we’re all helpless that seems to be a trend.

“Embroidery is such a calm thing to do, and keeps you off your phone.

“I hope it’s going to be a really good Christmas for us.”

Annie added that customers are buying festive supplies early this year as it gives them something to look forward to, and that they’re increasingly interested in sustainable fashion.

Visit the The Village Haberdashery’s website here.

The Ham&High’s Shop Local campaign is designed to highlight the hidden – and not so hidden – gems on our high streets. If you run a shop in our area we should be shouting about, contact the newsdesk at editoral@hamhigh.co.uk

