Search

Advanced search

Shop local: Muswell Hill residents urged to back businesses

PUBLISHED: 13:23 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:23 08 June 2020

Lottie Limb

Muswell Hill during lockdown. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Muswell Hill during lockdown. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Deanna Bogdanovic

As shops prepare to reopen, Muswell Hill businesses are urging people to help preserve the high street’s “personal touch”.

Non-essential shops will be able to open their doors from June 15 as the coronavirus lockdown eases, with July 4 the possible date for other businesses including pubs, restaurants and hairdressers.

Muswell Hill Traders Association committee member Deanna Bogdanovic is urging people to “shop shop shop”.

Deanna, who runs BonaFide Studio in St James’s Lane, said: “It’s not just about the turnover of the shop, it’s also about that moral support that we desperately need.

“We need our residents to encourage us, to show us that we are important to them. That’s what shopkeepers are looking for – not just the purchase, but that pat on the back.

“The recognition that we survived it, we are open, and we are important to the community.”

Safety comes first, says Deanna, and around 50 active members of the trading association have been sharing knowledge on how to implement social distancing in their different premises.

You may also want to watch:

The Flowers Seller, Broadway Pet Stores and The Grove Cafe are some of the shops open this week, with Hopper & Bean, Stella’s Room and Toff’s amongst those serving takeaways.

“Those little Muswell Hill shops are why we live here,” said Deanna. “It’s that personal touch of ‘meet and greet’, where you see the same faces with the same smiles. It’s more than just shopping, it’s being known and feeling at home.

“We all live a very busy life and sometimes you just don’t know what you want, but shopkeepers always do.”

In November 2018, Muswell Hill Broadway was named London’s “healthiest high street” after research by the Royal Society for Public Health.

For Deanna, being part of that retail ecosystem means thinking beyond profit to the long-term impact on the community.

“That’s why there are not many fast food shops in Muswell Hill, because we are not thinking just how to earn a quick buck, but what sort of legacy we are leaving,” she said.

Working with Muswell Hill Sustainability Group, the trading association is looking at ways to reduce packaging.

Hairdressers are accepting bookings for the first few weeks from July 4, and Deanna said: “I think we are all looking forward to that one.”

For more on Muswell Hill Traders Association, visit muswellbusiness.wordpress.com and follow @MuswellBusiness on Instagram.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead life in lockdown: Watching the weather and completing that wine cellar

Mike and Beatrix Clark in the new wine cellar. Picture: Simon Hookway

Camden Market reopens with more shops set to return

Camden Market. Picture: Labs Group

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate and Crouch End kneel in anger over anti-Black racism

Cllr Julia Ogiehor (Lib Dem, Muswell Hill) among those kneeling in solidarity with victims of anti-Black violence. Picture: Lucie Goodayle

‘She is a martyr’: 25 years on, Joy Gardner’s mother is still fighting for justice after death in custody

Joy Gardner. Picture: The family of Joy Gardner / Migrant Media

‘We have to care’: Coronavirus is deepening child poverty crisis, warns Euston Foodbank

The Trussell Trust is handing out 107 per cent more emergency food parcels to children than this time last year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Hampstead life in lockdown: Watching the weather and completing that wine cellar

Mike and Beatrix Clark in the new wine cellar. Picture: Simon Hookway

Camden Market reopens with more shops set to return

Camden Market. Picture: Labs Group

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate and Crouch End kneel in anger over anti-Black racism

Cllr Julia Ogiehor (Lib Dem, Muswell Hill) among those kneeling in solidarity with victims of anti-Black violence. Picture: Lucie Goodayle

‘She is a martyr’: 25 years on, Joy Gardner’s mother is still fighting for justice after death in custody

Joy Gardner. Picture: The family of Joy Gardner / Migrant Media

‘We have to care’: Coronavirus is deepening child poverty crisis, warns Euston Foodbank

The Trussell Trust is handing out 107 per cent more emergency food parcels to children than this time last year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

EFL set for key day of voting as talks on how to end seasons come to a head

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Haringey Huskies re-sign defenceman Griffiths

Haringey Huskies turned their kit pink for the Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation last season (pic AWTF)

Nketiah hits treble in Arsenal friendly win

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah. Picture: John Walton/PA

Peyraud-Magnin to leave Arsenal Women

Arsenal goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin during the UEFA Women's Champions League match at Meadow Park, London.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 8

England head coach Eddie Jones
Drive 24