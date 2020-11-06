Search

Shop Local: MPs across Camden, Haringey, Barnet and Westminster back Ham&High campaign

PUBLISHED: 17:22 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 06 November 2020

MPs clockwise from top left: Catherine West; Tulip Siddiq; Mike Freer; Sir Keir Starmer; Karen Buck. Pictures: MPs' offices/Polly Hancock/PA

Archant

MPs for Camden, Haringey, Barnet and Westminster have thrown ther support behind the Ham&High’s Shop Local campaign.

Some of the longstanding traders and budding entrepreneurs we're supporting as part of Shop Local. Pictures: Polly Hancock/Joshua Thurston/Trixie GreenwoodSome of the longstanding traders and budding entrepreneurs we're supporting as part of Shop Local. Pictures: Polly Hancock/Joshua Thurston/Trixie Greenwood

To help local businesses get through the Covid-19 lockdown, we’re encouraging readers to support independent traders on our high streets - whether that be ordering online, using a local delivery service, buying a takeaway, or popping in to essential shops ahead of Christmas.

From antiques in Flask Walk to florists in Elgin Avenue, we are highlighting the best of local businesses to try and help them navigate this period of instability and uncertainty.

Local MPs have backed this newspaper’s call to support traders at the heart of our local communities.

Tulip Siddiq, MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, said: “I’m pleased to back another fantastic campaign from the Ham&High.

“Vibrant local high streets are an essential part of our communities, and we must not allow them to be another casualty of coronavirus.

“That will require proper support from government, which I’m pushing for, but also a concerted effort by our local community to make the most of them.”

READ MORE: ‘Worst time’ for Covid-19 lockdown before Christmas, warn worried Hampstead businesses

Catherine West, MP for Hornsey and Wood Green, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic is a serious challenge for many local and independent shops who are facing financial difficulties, and I fully support the Ham&High’s Shop Local campaign.

“Head to your local high streets if you can or support independent shops online to give them the support they need during these difficult times.”

Karen Buck, MP for Westminster North said: “I strongly support the Shop Local campaign. Our local high streets are a vital part of community life, now more than ever.”

Shop Local: Muswell Hill and Crouch End traders need community support ‘now more than ever’

Mike Freer, MP for Finchley and Golders Green, said: “I have always tried to support local shops from cafes and bike shops to corner shops and newsagents.

“They have come into their own during the lockdown and continue to support their local communities day in, day out. It is vital we support our local shops over the coming months.”

Sir Keir Starmer, MP for Holborn and St Pancras, said he supported the Shop Local campaign which he hoped would encourage readers to support independent traders.

READ MORE: Shop Local: West Hampstead craft shop sees online sales surge after lockdown lift in creativity

READ MORE: Highgate’s Sacred Gin goes from strength with bottle shop and virtual masterclasses

