Shop Local: Kenwood’s second-hand bookshop reopens to continue vital fundraising

The second-hand bookshop on the Kenwood House estate was among the hidden retail gems delighted to reopen last week when the second lockdown ended.

The shop, set in the estate’s Mansion Cottage, is run by volunteers and its profits go towards improving Kenwood itself.

The brainchild of English Heritage’s London properties curator Kristian Kaminski, the shop first opened in July 2019.

Volunteer Barbara Solomons told this newspaper: “We have an amazing selection of books on any subject you can think of. The prices are amazingly low, starting at 50p and for a mere £6 or so you can purchase a stunning coffee table art book in pristine unopened condition. There are also plenty of children’s books, reference books, classics, crafts, cookery, gardening, history, travel and so on.

“Over the past year, despite lockdowns, we have raised £12,000. This will go towards the purchase of a mobility vehicle to help those who are less able to see our wonderful House and estate.”

The bookshop is open with Covid-secure measures in place from Wednesday to Sunday between 11am to 3pm.

