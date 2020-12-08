Shop Local: Flora Fine Wines in West Hampstead delighted to reopen and keep an eye on the community

Published: 11:30 AM December 8, 2020 Updated: 11:13 AM December 9, 2020

Four generations of the Moreno family have been involved in running their West Hampstead wine shop. Here Abbi Moreno is with her then-infant son Dillon, and family members Salome, Joy, Juan, Marcel and Manuel. Picture: Abbi Moreno - Credit: Archant

The family-run Flora Fine Wines shop and bar in West Hampstead was delighted to reopen when the second lockdown ended – with its owner explaining how important it was to look out for vulnerable in the community.

Abbi Moreno, owner of Flora Fine Wines in West Hampstead. Picture: Abbi Moreno - Credit: Archant

The shop - originally Moreno wines - was set up in 1968 by Manuel Moreno and his wife, who migrated to England after the Second World War.

Current owner Abbi Moreno, 49, told the Ham&High that reopening was vital READ MORE: The Ham&High’s Shop Local campaign“We have an elderly lady who lives on our street […] She’s been working from home she can’t go out,” she said. “So having us there that she can just come and have a glass of wine with us is really important for the people who are a bit more vulnerable in our community.”

Four generations of her family have been involved in the shop, and Abbi said

Soon, Flora will be launching a zero-waste scheme whereby customers can bring back their empty bottles, which will be refilled, and receive 50p off their next order. It’s also offering a special “Christmas box” of wine to customers who fancy a festive tipple.