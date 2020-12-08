Shop Local: Flora Fine Wines in West Hampstead delighted to reopen and keep an eye on the community

Four generations of the Moreno family have been involved in running their West Hampstead wine shop. Here Abbi Moreno is with her then-infant son Dillon, and family members Salome, Joy, Juan, Marcel and Manuel. Picture: Abbi Moreno Archant

The family-run Flora Fine Wines shop and bar in West Hampstead was delighted to reopen when the second lockdown ended – with its owner explaining how important it was to look out for vulnerable in the community.

Abbi Moreno, owner of Flora Fine Wines in West Hampstead. Picture: Abbi Moreno Abbi Moreno, owner of Flora Fine Wines in West Hampstead. Picture: Abbi Moreno

The shop - originally Moreno wines - was set up in 1968 by Manuel Moreno and his wife, who migrated to England after the Second World War.

Current owner Abbi Moreno, 49, told the Ham&High that reopening was vital READ MORE: The Ham&High’s Shop Local campaign

“We have an elderly lady who lives on our street […] She’s been working from home she can’t go out,” she said. “So having us there that she can just come and have a glass of wine with us is really important for the people who are a bit more vulnerable in our community.”

Four generations of her family have been involved in the shop, and Abbi said

Soon, Flora will be launching a zero-waste scheme whereby customers can bring back their empty bottles, which will be refilled, and receive 50p off their next order. It’s also offering a special “Christmas box” of wine to customers who fancy a festive tipple.