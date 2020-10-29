Shop Local: Belsize graduate launches online bakery – and helps fundraise for breast cancer charities

Trixie Greenwood, 21, has started a digital bakery during lockdown. Picture: Trixie Greenwood Archant

Trixie Greenwood always loved baking, but after graduating university during the pandemic, an idea took shape: It was time to turn a hobby into a business.

With jobs at a premium, graduate Trixie Greenwood decided to launch her own bakery. Picture: Trixie Greenwood With jobs at a premium, graduate Trixie Greenwood decided to launch her own bakery. Picture: Trixie Greenwood

The ex-Channing schoolgirl, 21, finished a psychology degree in York and then, while working part-time in Hampstead grocers Artichoke, Trixie decided to sell sweet treats from an online “virtual” bakery.

So Trixie, who was born and brought up in Belsize Park, launched Trixie’s Bakery on August 1 and since then it’s gone from strength to strength.

“I have always baked, and I’ve loved it from a young age. I used to make lemon meringue pie and that sort of thing for family,” she said. “I was casually talking with a friend about this, and then she said: ‘You could really make some money.’”

She’s now talking about using the experience to start a café – she hopes in Belsize Village once the pandemic recedes.

Trixie added: “I was brought up around here and reading the Ham&High since I was young. Doing this I have learned so many new business skills. I have learned to set up a website, how to do online marketing and even finances.”

Last weekend Trixie helped a customer, West Hampstead’s Vicki Goldenberg, to raise almost £2,000 for two breast cancer charities, too.

“I was working with the family and they asked if I would help with their breast cancer fundraising. At first I thought it’d be something like 10 orders – I ended up baking 300 cupcakes and 240 rocky roads.”

With the help of her daughter who iced them especially. This was part of a special Eat Pink Wear Pink fundraiser – and the money will go towards charities Breast Cancer Now and Future Dreams.

Vicki explained why these charities were close to her heart. “Breast Cancer Now focus on research. What they believe, as I do, is that with the right research, anyone who gets breast cancer will live and recover. I’ve three young girls in our family and obviously that’s very front of mind for me,” she said.

The secondary charity being supported is Future Dreams Now. Vicki said while they also funded research, they focussed on making woman feel cared for throughout cancer treatment, sent lockdown packages including special post-surgery bras to people who needed them.

To buy from Trixie’s Bakery, visit trixiesbakery.co.uk

