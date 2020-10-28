Shop Local: Anthony Joshua backs Temple Fortune jewellers celebrating 50 years in high street

Anthony Joshua (left) returning to his former high street in Temple Fortune with Cohens Jewellers co-owner Robert Cohen. Picture: Redwood BBDO Archant

World champion boxer Anthony Joshua has thrown his heavyweight behind a Temple Fortune jewellers celebrating its 50th anniversary on the high street.

Cohens Jewellers co-owners Robert Cohen and Natalie Werter. Picture: Redwood BBDO Cohens Jewellers co-owners Robert Cohen and Natalie Werter. Picture: Redwood BBDO

Cohens Jewellers, in Temple Fortune Parade, brought up its half-century this year and was chosen by the 6ft 6in boxer - who previously lived in Golders Green - to feature in a Google campaign, launched today, encouraging people to support local businesses in the high street.

Robert Cohen, the co-owner of Cohens Jewellers - previously D&M Cohen - said: “We were honoured to be chosen by AJ to feature in the advert, especially as this year we celebrate fifty years since my father and grandfather opened the shop in Temple Fortune.

“Filming this advert created so much excitement on the high street – that’s a huge bonus to us, as the exposure hopefully encourages people to shop locally with businesses like ours.”

Last week, the Ham&High launched its annual Shop Local campaign which is encouraging people to support independent traders in their area ahead of Christmas.

