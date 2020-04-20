Search

Advanced search

Haringey shop caught charging £10.99 for eggs as 50 businesses investigated for coronavirus “profiteering”

PUBLISHED: 12:01 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 20 April 2020

A shop in Haringey was caught charging £10.99 for a tray of eggs, said Trading Standards.

A shop in Haringey was caught charging £10.99 for a tray of eggs, said Trading Standards.

Wikimedia Commons

A shop charging £10.99 for a tray of eggs was among more than 50 businesses reported to trading standards for “profiteering” during the coronavirus lockdown.

Haringey Council’s Trading Standards department also said it had served four prohibition orders on businesses which remained open during “lockdown” - and was investigating another nine.

The authority said it had served notices on two car washes, a social club and a shisha lounge.

The shisha lounge was instructed to close by both police and Trading Standards officers, but was then witnessed by police to have reopened, so was served with the prohibition order.

The social club was ordered to close after it was caught holding barbecues in its back yard.

The businesses were amongst more than 100 which were reported to Haringey and Camden’s Trading Standards departments during the first three weeks of lockdown measures.

Data released by the two borough councils showed a total of 115 businesses were reported by consumers for either staying open when they should have closed or hiking their prices up to profit from the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

Haringey Council has received 52 complaints about ‘profiteering’ amid the national emergency and 28 reports of non-essential businesses failing to cease trading.

It said complaints had been received about gyms, car washes, social clubs and shisha lounges.

Camden Council said it had received 25 complaints about profiteering and 10 about businesses wrongly remaining open, most of which were about shops.

A Camden Council spokesman said: “Premises that are allegedly profiteering have been written to and advised.”

Danny Beales, the council’s cabinet member for investing in communities and an inclusive economy, called on businesses to show community spirit.

He said: “We understand that this is an uncertain and worrying time for businesses in Camden, but more than ever we must work together to slow the spread of covid-19 and help save lives, which means non-essential businesses should close during this pandemic.

“The vast majority of non-essential businesses are following Government guidance and we’ve spoken to those who should have closed but didn’t, and as a result have shut straight away.

“Our teams are also working closely with essential businesses that are open, to ensure they follow guidance on social distancing during this time.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Hampstead Highgate Express. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

English Collective of Prostitutes: Sex workers won’t survive ‘hidden’ coronavirus crisis without government support

The English Collective of Prostitutes says Whitehall must step in to provide financial relief. Picture: English Collective of Prostitutes

Coronavirus: How a ‘skeleton school’ keeps going during lockdown

Pupils at St Peter's and St Gildas', pictured before lockdown. Picture: St Peter's and St Gildas'

Coronavirus: Tributes paid to Euston-based British Transport Police detective who died of Covid-19

Undated handout photo issued by British Transport Police of Detective Constable John Coker, 53, who died on Friday night after being taken ill on March 22, the BTP has confirmed. Picture: BTP

Local comics pay tribute to Tim Brooke-Taylor

70's comedy stars The Goodies (L-R) Tim Brooke-Taylor , Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie outside The Prince Charles Cinema in Leicester Place, central London, for the video and DVD launch of 'The Goodies... At Last'. Picture PA

Tahereh Pirali-Dashti death: Man charged with murder as woman dies months after incident on North Circular Road

Police at the scene of an altercation on the North Circular Road, NW11. Picture: David Nathan

Most Read

English Collective of Prostitutes: Sex workers won’t survive ‘hidden’ coronavirus crisis without government support

The English Collective of Prostitutes says Whitehall must step in to provide financial relief. Picture: English Collective of Prostitutes

Coronavirus: How a ‘skeleton school’ keeps going during lockdown

Pupils at St Peter's and St Gildas', pictured before lockdown. Picture: St Peter's and St Gildas'

Coronavirus: Tributes paid to Euston-based British Transport Police detective who died of Covid-19

Undated handout photo issued by British Transport Police of Detective Constable John Coker, 53, who died on Friday night after being taken ill on March 22, the BTP has confirmed. Picture: BTP

Local comics pay tribute to Tim Brooke-Taylor

70's comedy stars The Goodies (L-R) Tim Brooke-Taylor , Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie outside The Prince Charles Cinema in Leicester Place, central London, for the video and DVD launch of 'The Goodies... At Last'. Picture PA

Tahereh Pirali-Dashti death: Man charged with murder as woman dies months after incident on North Circular Road

Police at the scene of an altercation on the North Circular Road, NW11. Picture: David Nathan

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Spurs Heung-Min Son begins national service in South Korean military

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (left) and Aston Villa's Bjorn Engels battle for the ball

Coronavirus: Cricket ‘must consider’ practice of ball shining

Essex spinner Simon Harmer raises the ball to the crowd after taking five wickets in an innings (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 20

Romania's Simona Halep in action at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: ‘Deeply unsettled’ West Hampstead woman still waits for decision on extension of temporary release from prison amid coronavirus

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released on a temporary furlough amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Free Nazanin

Haringey shop caught charging £10.99 for eggs as 50 businesses investigated for coronavirus “profiteering”

A shop in Haringey was caught charging £10.99 for a tray of eggs, said Trading Standards.
Drive 24