Shop and flats on fire in Chalk Farm - avoid the area

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 1:22 PM June 17, 2022
Fire on Chalk Farm Road, Camden

Firefighters are currently tackling a significant blaze on Chalk Farm Road - videos circulating on social media show the fire to be at this location - Credit: Google Maps

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are currently tackling a fire at flats above a shop on Chalk Farm Road.

Part of the ground floor shop and most of a first-floor flat roof is alight, according to the latest information from the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

The LFB was called at 12.07pm, with the Brigade's 999 control officers taking 36 calls to the blaze.

They were able to use 999Eye to live stream the fire from a smart phone to screens in the Control Room, allowing for greater visibility of the incident.

Fire crews from Soho, West Hampstead, Paddington, Kentish Town and surrounding fire stations are at the scene, as is the London Ambulance Service.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. 

More to follow.

