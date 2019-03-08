Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

The Salt House: Worker at St John's Wood pub says 'shisha bar' could open in a month's time

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 May 2019

Signs have gone up on the Salt House pub saying

Signs have gone up on the Salt House pub saying "Rawsha," which residents think means it will be turned into a shisha bar. Picture: Harry Taylor

Archant

The Salt House pub could reopen as a “shisha bar and pub” in a month’s time, the Wood&Vale understands – despite the fact it has no planning permission to do so.

Neighbours worry new signage at the site in Abbey Road could spell the end for the pub as they knew it. The signage also hasn't been approved by the City of Westminster Council.

The council turned down a planning application late last year to put an awning and heaters outside the venue in Abbey Road. However in the last week, new “Rawsha” signs have been put up on the outside the building, while work continues behind a wooden screen.

When asked, a builder told the Wood&Vale it would be open in a month, and would be a “shisha bar and pub” – as residents had always believed.

The pub, which had been in St John's Wood for 148 years, closed on Christmas Eve 2017. The Max Barney pub company then bought it from Greene King, and lodged a planning application replace the canopy in August the following year.

One neighbour in Belgrave Gardens said they believed it was a step towards the shisha bar opening, fears they initially raised last year.

You may also want to watch:

“The lettering that has gone up is more like a nightclub than a pub,” they said. “The council has said before it would need planning permission to change into a shisha bar, and they haven't got it. But they seem to be going ahead regardless.”

They said they still believe it's “not appropriate” for the leafy corner of St John's Wood, and fear that, if it opens, there could be parking problems.

Geoff Barraclough, Labour councillor for Maida Vale, who sits on the planning committee, is concerned.

“The council has already said it won't grant planning permission to open as a shisha cafe. That building's a pub and that is its lawful usage.

“If it was quite obvious it wasn't a pub – if it was a cafe where people smoke shisha and they serve alcohol – you would have to say that it wasn't a pub at all.”

Confusingly, Westminster has the Wood&Vale the work currently taking place does not need planning permission.

A spokesperson for Westminster City Council said: “The council cannot comment on outstanding planning applications. We are monitoring the ongoing work at this property.”

Most Read

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Thonmoy Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike. Picture: Thonmoy Josh Dey

Muswell Hill stabbing: Police search for attacker after 18-year-old knifed

Police were at the scene just after 9.20pm last night. Picture: Liam Coleman

Hampstead BID: King William IV landlord to pay £6900 bill after judge rules in Camden Council’s favour

Jimmy McGrath, landlord of the King William IV pub in Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Billy Fury Way stabbing: Teen crawled away after knife attack ripped open his stomach – court hears

Police and ambulance staff at the scene of the West Hampstead stabbing of a then-17 year old off Lithos Road. Picture: A local resident

David Baddiel and Morwenna Banks help raise £1,500 for Camden Music Trust at sold-out Lauderdale House event

David Baddiel and Morwenna Banks at Lauderdale House for the Mayor of Camden's fundraiser for the Camden Music Trust on Friday 26 April. Picture: Kareen Cox/Camden Council

Most Read

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Thonmoy Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike. Picture: Thonmoy Josh Dey

Muswell Hill stabbing: Police search for attacker after 18-year-old knifed

Police were at the scene just after 9.20pm last night. Picture: Liam Coleman

Hampstead BID: King William IV landlord to pay £6900 bill after judge rules in Camden Council’s favour

Jimmy McGrath, landlord of the King William IV pub in Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Billy Fury Way stabbing: Teen crawled away after knife attack ripped open his stomach – court hears

Police and ambulance staff at the scene of the West Hampstead stabbing of a then-17 year old off Lithos Road. Picture: A local resident

David Baddiel and Morwenna Banks help raise £1,500 for Camden Music Trust at sold-out Lauderdale House event

David Baddiel and Morwenna Banks at Lauderdale House for the Mayor of Camden's fundraiser for the Camden Music Trust on Friday 26 April. Picture: Kareen Cox/Camden Council

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Spurs Ladies secure promotion to FA Women’s Super League

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies celebrate scoring (pic: Wu's Photography).

EUROPA LEAGUE: A history of Arsenal v Valencia

Arsenals's Thierry Henry scoring past Valencia's Fabian Ayala, during their Champions League 2nd Round match in Valencia. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Archive/PA Images

The Salt House: Worker at St John’s Wood pub says ‘shisha bar’ could open in a month’s time

Signs have gone up on the Salt House pub saying

Prince Albert pub: Primrose Hill pub to reopen this summer as new licence is approved

Sam Moss outside the Albert pub. Picture: Sam Moss

Hampstead BID: Traders resigned to paying unpopular levy after pub owner’s defeat in court

Jimmy McGrath, landlord of the King William IV pub in Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists