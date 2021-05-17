Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Residents bid farewell to Highgate Station’s beloved black cat 

Chantelle Billson

Published: 7:00 AM May 17, 2021   
Highgate neighbours joined a ceremony to remember the cat Malachi

Highgate neighbours joined a ceremony to remember the cat Malachi - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Residents gathered to say a final goodbye to a famous black cat who was known by many as he spent so much time at Highgate Station. 

The friendly cat, Malachi, also known as "the Whittington black cat", enjoyed attention from anyone who passed him. 

His ashes were scattered on Friday and Priory Gardens neighbours joined together to pay tributes to the much-loved pet. 

Malachi

Malachi - Credit: Carrie Kirkpatrick

In a ceremony, owner Carrie Kirkpatrick shared memories of the characterful cat, while friends laughed at the stories and shared their own. 

Neighbour Kim Lau, who lives next to the station, said she felt Malachi was her cat as he would always be around the station.

Before scattering the ashes, Carrie said: “Your nine lives were very well lived and you will be very remembered. ”

Cat charms were handed out to children as a keepsake of Malachi.

Carrie Kirkpatrick held a ceremony to remember her cat Malachi

Carrie Kirkpatrick held a ceremony to remember her cat Malachi - Credit: Chantelle Billson

