Seema Chandwani named deputy leader of Haringey Council

PUBLISHED: 16:42 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 15 June 2020

Cllr Seema Chandwani. Picture: Haringey Labour

Cllr Seema Chandwani. Picture: Haringey Labour

Archant

Haringey Council’s new deputy leader is Cllr Seema Chandwani – who has replaced the sacked Cllr Zena Brabazon.

Cllr Brabazon was shown the door last week when the council’s leader disagreed with her handling of a controversial child services case.

Cllr Chandwani (Lab, West Green) is now Cllr Joseph Ejiofor’s second-in-command at Wood Green Civic Centre, in addition to holding the cabinet brief looking after neighbourhoods.

You may also want to watch:

She said she was “proud” to take over the job in what she called “a council determined to be there for local residents”,

She added: “I’ve lived in Haringey since I was 3 years old. I went to school in this borough, I went to youth centre in this borough, I work in this borough, and if coronavirus didn’t postpone my wedding I would’ve got married in this borough.

“This council looked after me when I was in care, housed me when I left care and supported me to get a degree and have the stable adult life I’m fortunate to have now.”

Cllr Brabazon remains deputy leader of the Haringey Labour group.

