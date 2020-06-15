Seema Chandwani named deputy leader of Haringey Council
PUBLISHED: 16:42 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 15 June 2020
Haringey Council’s new deputy leader is Cllr Seema Chandwani – who has replaced the sacked Cllr Zena Brabazon.
Cllr Brabazon was shown the door last week when the council’s leader disagreed with her handling of a controversial child services case.
Cllr Chandwani (Lab, West Green) is now Cllr Joseph Ejiofor’s second-in-command at Wood Green Civic Centre, in addition to holding the cabinet brief looking after neighbourhoods.
She said she was “proud” to take over the job in what she called “a council determined to be there for local residents”,
She added: “I’ve lived in Haringey since I was 3 years old. I went to school in this borough, I went to youth centre in this borough, I work in this borough, and if coronavirus didn’t postpone my wedding I would’ve got married in this borough.
“This council looked after me when I was in care, housed me when I left care and supported me to get a degree and have the stable adult life I’m fortunate to have now.”
Cllr Brabazon remains deputy leader of the Haringey Labour group.
