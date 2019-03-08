Search

Second man pleads guilty to taking part in violent raid on Arsenal stars

PUBLISHED: 12:53 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 06 November 2019

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac. Picture: Mike Egerton

A second man has said he took part in an armed attempt to rob Arsenal stars Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil of their watches in a shocking moped ambush.

Jordan Northover, 26, pleaded guilty to trying to steal the expensive items from the footballers in Platts Lane in Hampstead on July 25, Harrow Crown Court heard.

Ashley Smith, 30, has already admitted his role in the attempted raid against close friends Ozil, 31, and Kolasinac, 26.

CCTV footage spread widely on social media showed burly Bosnian defender Kolasinac chasing off the two moped attackers, who were wearing helmets and dark clothing.

The club's £350,000-a-week German midfielder Ozil can be seen in his black Mercedes G class 4x4 before he reportedly took refuge in a Turkish restaurant.

World Cup winner Ozil and full-back Kolasinac were left out of the Arsenal side ahead of the Premier League campaign after the incident.

Following the ordeal, Ozil told the Athletic sports site that he was scared for his wife Amine as the attackers pursued his car.

He said: "They told him directly 'Give us your watch!'.

"Sead's reaction was really, really brave because he attacked one of the attackers.

"We were newly wed and I was scared about my wife. I was scared about Sead.

"I saw one chance to drive. If they got to my wife, something terrible might have happened to her.

"I started driving but they followed. I was driving very fast but they kept coming close on the moped.

"I tried to move the car, block them, escape, but each time they would be there.

"My wife was extremely scared."

Smith, of Archway, north London, will be sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on Friday, judge Rosa Dean said.

Revealed: North London’s most deprived neighbourhoods ranked by postcode

A rough sleeper in West Hampstead, where some of north London's wealthiest rub shoulders with some of the most deprived. Picture: Polly Hancock

Abacus Belsize School: Council set to pass plans for school to move into former Hampstead Police Station

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor

Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

New fraud under investigation at Barnet Council after payment anomalies discovered by auditors

Hendon Town Hall. Picture: Matt Brown/Flickr/Creative Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Oliver Tambo: Muswell Hill statue unveiled to key anti-apartheid figure

Oliver Tambo's statue at Albert Road Recreation Ground. Picture: Haringey Council

