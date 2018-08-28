Search

East Finchley road accident: Car collides with father and daughter in second High Road crash in a fortnight

PUBLISHED: 14:44 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 05 February 2019

The scene of an accident in East Finchley. Picture: Maria LL Joao

The scene of an accident in East Finchley. Picture: Maria LL Joao

A second accident on East Finchley’s High Road in less than a fortnight saw a car collide with a man and his seven year-old daughter during the evening rush hour on Monday.

Police confirmed they were called to the scene of a road traffic collision at 5.48pm, near to the junction between High Road and Plain Tree Walk.

The man, aged 42, was taken to hospital with a head injury which was not deemed to be life threatening.

His daughter was also hospitalised as a precaution after suffering minor facial injuries.

The London Ambulance Service also attended and dispatched an air ambulance helicopter to the scene.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with enquiries. No arrests have been made.

This accident came just eleven days after another child was hospitalised after a car collided with her whilst crossing the High Road.

Do you know the family involved in this crash? Contact Sam at the Ham&High on 020 7433 0120 or Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk

