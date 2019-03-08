Assad Yarow killing: Second arrest after man stabbed in Camden

Police have arrested a second man in connection to a fatal stabbing in Camden on Thursday last week.

Assad Yarow was stabbed in the neck in Camden High Street and died at the scene.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday. He was taken to a north London police station and has been released on bail to a date in mid-October pending further enquiries.

A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday and has also been bailed until next month.

Mr Yarow's next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination took place at St Pancras Mortuary on Tuesday, and found the cause of death to be a neck wound.

Anyone with moving footage relating to this incident, or the events leading up to or following the murder, is asked to submit their footage at either of the following dedicated investigation portals where all information will treated in the strictest confidence: Ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk and Ukpoliceimageappeal.com

Det Ch Insp John Hughes, who is leading the investigation, said: "We know that the attack took place in by Camden Town tube station which is a very heavy footfall area.

"I know that people will have footage relating to this incident and I urge those people to help us by providing phone footage or dash cam to assist officers in piecing together a picture of events leading up to and immediately following the attack on Assad Yarow."

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 8865/12Sep.

If you have information about this incident contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website. It is 100 per cent anonymous. They never ask your name and cannot trace your call or IP address.

You can also visit www.fearless.org to pass on information anonymously.