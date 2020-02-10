Search

Advanced search

Scottie dogs take over Hampstead Heath

PUBLISHED: 18:00 10 February 2020

They come in groups of six! Scottie dogs on Hampstead Heath. Picture: London Scottie Club

They come in groups of six! Scottie dogs on Hampstead Heath. Picture: London Scottie Club

Archant

In January the London Scottie Club visited the Heath as part of their mission to take over the city's green spaces.

They come in groups of six! Scottie dogs on Hampstead Heath. Picture: London Scottie ClubThey come in groups of six! Scottie dogs on Hampstead Heath. Picture: London Scottie Club

A group of the easily identifiable terriers could be seen meandering across the Heath for, we're told, the group's first official visit.

George Matlock, who founded the club, said: "In picture-perfect weather conditions they explored the Heath for the first time ever and drew attention to the breed.

You may also want to watch:

"Heath-goers were surprised to learn that Scotties do not only come in black, but also brindle and wheaten!"

George added: "Some passers-by knew the breed, others commented they had never seen a black Westie before. Either way our presence aroused interest in a breed where last year only 500 puppies were born in the UK.

"A century ago, in the 1920s, Scotties were very popular and made it onto the first Monopoly game board.

"They've never come off the board since."

Most Read

Coronavirus patients being treated at the Royal Free Hospital rises to three

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

North Hill stabbing: Highgate teenager charged

Picture: Met Police

Saracens swept away by Sale in semi-final

Sale Sharks' Luke James receives a high tackle from Saracen's Alex Day during the Premiership Cup semi final match at the AJ Bell Stadium, Salford.

Highgate stabbing: Community reacts as 16-year-old suffers knife attack in North Hill

North Hill, where the incident reportedly began. Picture: Michael Boniface

Hampstead Heath North Fairground site: Planning inspector rejects appeal over permanent caravan plan

The proposed development of a temporary caravan site used for more than 100 years by fairground workers and which borders Hampstead Heath has been challenged by residents. Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Coronavirus patients being treated at the Royal Free Hospital rises to three

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

North Hill stabbing: Highgate teenager charged

Picture: Met Police

Saracens swept away by Sale in semi-final

Sale Sharks' Luke James receives a high tackle from Saracen's Alex Day during the Premiership Cup semi final match at the AJ Bell Stadium, Salford.

Highgate stabbing: Community reacts as 16-year-old suffers knife attack in North Hill

North Hill, where the incident reportedly began. Picture: Michael Boniface

Hampstead Heath North Fairground site: Planning inspector rejects appeal over permanent caravan plan

The proposed development of a temporary caravan site used for more than 100 years by fairground workers and which borders Hampstead Heath has been challenged by residents. Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

EXCLUSIVE – Bob Wilson: ‘Arsenal have an absolute diamond in Martinelli’

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli. Picture: John Walton/PA

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Bob Wilson excited about future under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Ponds charges, hubcap fences and stolen cameras - this week’s Ham&High from 15 years ago

The Ham&High 15 years ago, February 11 edition. Picture: Ham&High

Pc admits gross misconduct after colliding with man during police pursuit in Golders Green

The man was hit by a police car in Golders Green in the early hours of this morning. Picture: @999London

Canine cupid set for All Dogs Matter’s Valentine’s Hampstead Heath dog walk

A pair of happy hounds on the 2019 All Dogs Matter Valentine's Day walk. Picture: ADM
Drive 24