Scottie dogs take over Hampstead Heath

They come in groups of six! Scottie dogs on Hampstead Heath. Picture: London Scottie Club Archant

In January the London Scottie Club visited the Heath as part of their mission to take over the city's green spaces.

A group of the easily identifiable terriers could be seen meandering across the Heath for, we're told, the group's first official visit.

George Matlock, who founded the club, said: "In picture-perfect weather conditions they explored the Heath for the first time ever and drew attention to the breed.

"Heath-goers were surprised to learn that Scotties do not only come in black, but also brindle and wheaten!"

George added: "Some passers-by knew the breed, others commented they had never seen a black Westie before. Either way our presence aroused interest in a breed where last year only 500 puppies were born in the UK.

"A century ago, in the 1920s, Scotties were very popular and made it onto the first Monopoly game board.

"They've never come off the board since."