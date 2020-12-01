Charity collection to help vulnerable Barnet families at Christmas

Published: 1:24 PM December 1, 2020 Updated: 8:43 PM December 7, 2020

Executive headteacher Dan Hawkins with Nabil from Claremont, Olivia from Childs Hill and Dusty the dog. The two Barnet primary schools are holding a Christmas charity collection. Picture: Claremont Primary. - Credit: Archant

Two Barnet schools have invited residents to donate to a Christmas charity campaign.

Claremont Primary and Childs Hill Primary are packing “winter community boxes” with essentials for vulnerable families, including newly-arrived refugees.

Staff and pupils have already begun donating and shops, including Tesco, have also agreed to supply items.

Dan Hawkins, executive headteacher of both schools, said he would love for members of the public to get involved as well.

He said: “We are going to make sure refugee families get as much as much as we can give them, and other vulnerable families who need it.

“We are not looking for Christmas presents. We are filling the boxes with non-perishable foods, toiletries, winter clothing like gloves and pyjamas, and other essentials for children’s education, like pens, pencils, paper, notebooks, reading books.

“Anyone who wants to contribute can go to our school offices, where someone will ask them to leave the donations outside the office.”

The closing date for donations is December 15.