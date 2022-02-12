Appeal as girl, 15, missing from Haringey for more than a week

Kayla, 15, has been missing from Haringey since February 4 - Credit: @MPSHaringey

A 15-year-old girl has been missing from Haringey for more than a week.

@MPS Haringey said Kayla has been missing since February 4.

One person said on Twitter: "Omg I pray she will be ok and be found soon. This is dreadful I just hope she is safe.

"I hope the Met will do everything they can to find her."

#Missing



Kayla, 15 has been missing from #Haringey since the Friday, 4 February.



If seen please contact North Area Missing Persons Unit on 02083453332 or call 101 quoting 22MIS004078.



Please RT pic.twitter.com/yZkB0IQLL7 — MPS Haringey (@MPSHaringey) February 10, 2022

If seen, people are asked to contact the North Area Missing Persons Unit on 02083453332 or call 101 quoting 22MIS004078.