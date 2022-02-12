Appeal as girl, 15, missing from Haringey for more than a week
Published: 10:35 AM February 12, 2022
- Credit: @MPSHaringey
A 15-year-old girl has been missing from Haringey for more than a week.
@MPS Haringey said Kayla has been missing since February 4.
One person said on Twitter: "Omg I pray she will be ok and be found soon. This is dreadful I just hope she is safe.
"I hope the Met will do everything they can to find her."
If seen, people are asked to contact the North Area Missing Persons Unit on 02083453332 or call 101 quoting 22MIS004078.