Scaffolding collapses outside the Royal Free Hospital

Scaffolding has collapsed outside of the Royal Free Hospital. Archant

A huge raft of scaffolding has collapsed outside of the Royal Free Hospital on Pond Street in Hampstead.

The police and fire brigade are in attendance, but at this stage it is not known if anyone has been hurt.

The road has been closed.

A member of staff at the Roebuck pub confirmed they did not see the incident but that the road had been closed and it sounded serious.

A fire brigade spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a scaffolding collapse on the roadway in Pond Street.

“We currently have two fire engines and three fire rescue units on the scene. We were called at 14.48.”

Hampstead Town councillor Maria Higson, who stood down as trustee of the hospital in February, was on the scene shortly after the collapse. She told this newspaper: “From what I’ve been told there was a little bit of warning, bricks falling from the building, and thank god that must’ve given everyone enough time to get out from underneath it.

“So it doesn’t seem that there’s been anyone injured. The police have been sterling, as ever.”

One local man told the Ham&High that his partner had been on a bus that was narrowly missed when the scaffolding collapsed. He said: “She just called me in a panic, said she’d nearly been killed.”

The scene at the Royal Free Hospital, where scaffolding has collapsed. Picture: Cllr Maria Higson The scene at the Royal Free Hospital, where scaffolding has collapsed. Picture: Cllr Maria Higson

This story will be updated with more information as we get it.