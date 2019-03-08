TfL announces Norther line Night Tube closures in bid to tackle noise problems

The Northern line's Night Tube will be closed this weekend for work to tackle persistent noise problems.

The announcement has been made on the eve of industrial action by the transport union the RMT. Problematic areas of tube track, between Kentish Town and Camden Town, and Camden Town and Euston will undergo "rail grinding" to smoothen them out.

Scores of passengers have complained about the issue, with some saying during a recent Twitter Q&A session that they "feared for [their] hearing."

From midnight tonight, tube drivers will be operating a "go-slow" policy on sections of the line until further notice. This means journeys may take longer while this takes place. 95 per cent of transport workers balloted backed the action, saying TfL had failed to act on the insufferable screeching.

Further Saturday night tube closures will take place on October 19, and November 9 and 16.

In the email to customers this afternoon, it said the Friday night service would run as normal.