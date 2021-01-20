Saracens' Maro Itoje backs laptop campaign to close kids' digital divide

Published: 1:30 PM January 20, 2021

Saracens forward Maro Itoje says he's "worried for the ramifications" of lockdown - Credit: PA

Saracens’ rugby star Maro Itoje has called for greater support for the most vulnerable children as he warned the Covid-19 lockdown is “exacerbating” the “digital divide”.

The Camden-born flanker and England international has backed a campaign by the Saracens Foundation which is delivering unused laptops and tablets to children across north London.

The donations will be made through schools, pupil referral units and community groups to support kids’ virtual learning.

Itoje said: “It is often said you judge a society on how they treat the vulnerable.

“Recent lockdowns have widened and exacerbated the negative consequences of the digital divide for the most vulnerable children in our society.

“This could potentially have real worrying ramifications on their life chances and the gap between the haves and have not will widen considerably if nothing is done to address this problem.

“The digital divide in this country poses a real threat to our children and together we must do all we can to help these children.”

For more information about the campaign or to arrange a donation contact tomasgamage@saracens.net

