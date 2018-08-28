Santander closures: Crouch End and Swiss Cottage branches to shut as bank set to close 140 branches across UK

Santander is set to close its branches in Crouch End and Swiss Cottage, although others nearby will remain open. Picture: PA/Joe Giddens PA Wire/Press Association Images

Santander Bank is set to close its branches in Crouch End and Swiss Cottage, as part of a swath of closures.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The announcement was made this morning, as it announced it was closing a fifth of its branch network.

Branches in St John’s Wood, Muswell Hill, and Golders Green have survived the axe. Santander customers can also bank at Post Office branches.

The bank’s head of retail and business banking, Susan Allen, said: “The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with more and more customers using online and mobile channels. As a result, we have had to take some very difficult decisions over our less visited branches, and those where we have other branches in close proximity.

“We will support customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs. We are also working alongside our unions to support colleagues through these changes and to find alternative roles for those impacted wherever possible.”