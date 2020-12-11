Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express Home > News

Santa dusts down Haringey sleigh in Christmas fundraiser for Hornsey Foodbank

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 3:16 PM December 11, 2020    Updated: 3:42 PM December 11, 2020
Santa waving to the crowds on his sleigh in Cecile Park 

Santa waving to the crowds on his sleigh in Cecile Park - Credit: Femi Otitoju

Santa has been out on his Haringey sleigh - to raise money for Hornsey Foodbank. 

Hornsey Round Table (HRT) has organised for Father Christmas to make his way through the streets of Muswell Hill, Crouch End and Hornsey over December to provide some much-needed festive cheer. 

Santa's travels have drawn in the crowds and his whereabouts can be tracked through the community group's Facebook and Instagram accounts. 

Steven Willis, an organiser for HRT, said: "We all know that 2020 has been a tough year with many of us missing out on so many events throughout the year.

"Hornsey Round Table has been working with Santa throughout 2020 to make sure he keeps Christmas on track.

"We understand that a lot of children won’t be able to visit Santa in his grotto this year so we’re doing our best to bring Santa to you."

The Christmas team from Hornsey Round Table

The Christmas team from Hornsey Round Table - Credit: Hornsey Round Table

You may also want to watch:

More than £4,000 has been raised by HRT for local charities this year.

The group was formed more than 80 years ago and its members are men aged under 45 who "try to put something back into the community". 

Hornsey Foodbank, a beneficiary of HRT's fundraiser, was set up in July in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

To donate click here

READ MORE: Hornsey Foodbank set up in Campsbourne school amid steep Universal Credit rise in Haringey

Hornsey Round Table is behind Santa's Christmas travels in Haringey

Hornsey Round Table is behind Santa's Christmas travels in Haringey - Credit: Hornsey Round Table

Most Read

  1. 1 Tufnell Park singer releases inspiring single for Royal Free charity
  2. 2 Crouch End children rustle up recipes for school cookbook
  3. 3 ‘That’s what Christmas is all about’: Highgate home’s festive lights bring community together
  1. 4 Shop Local: Entrepreneur, 21, sells masks supporting Kenyan makers at Crouch End pop-up
  2. 5 Muswell Hill men convicted over killing of David Bello-Monerville
  3. 6 Film review: We Are The Geordies (12A)
  4. 7 New Royale Dickens theatre company takes to the stage with A Christmas Carol
  5. 8 Hampstead Community Centre plans Covid-friendly Christmas for elderly
  6. 9 'You can almost hear the music': Bringing back the legacy of a Hampstead photographer
  7. 10 Hampstead High street gets a second creperie amid war of words
Charity News
Christmas
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hampstead Garden Suburb housing extension rejected by Barnet Council...

Simon Allin, Ldrs

person

Watch: Maida Vale driver crashes at 80mph into row of supercars in Chelsea

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

CQC warning as Royal Free apologises to family of woman who died after...

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon

Exclusive

Concerns raised over Royal Free hospital’s relationship with...

Charles Thomson

person
Comments powered by Disqus