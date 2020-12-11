Santa dusts down Haringey sleigh in Christmas fundraiser for Hornsey Foodbank
- Credit: Femi Otitoju
Santa has been out on his Haringey sleigh - to raise money for Hornsey Foodbank.
Hornsey Round Table (HRT) has organised for Father Christmas to make his way through the streets of Muswell Hill, Crouch End and Hornsey over December to provide some much-needed festive cheer.
Santa's travels have drawn in the crowds and his whereabouts can be tracked through the community group's Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Steven Willis, an organiser for HRT, said: "We all know that 2020 has been a tough year with many of us missing out on so many events throughout the year.
"Hornsey Round Table has been working with Santa throughout 2020 to make sure he keeps Christmas on track.
"We understand that a lot of children won’t be able to visit Santa in his grotto this year so we’re doing our best to bring Santa to you."
You may also want to watch:
More than £4,000 has been raised by HRT for local charities this year.
The group was formed more than 80 years ago and its members are men aged under 45 who "try to put something back into the community".
Hornsey Foodbank, a beneficiary of HRT's fundraiser, was set up in July in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
To donate click here.
READ MORE: Hornsey Foodbank set up in Campsbourne school amid steep Universal Credit rise in Haringey
Most Read
- 1 Tufnell Park singer releases inspiring single for Royal Free charity
- 2 Crouch End children rustle up recipes for school cookbook
- 3 ‘That’s what Christmas is all about’: Highgate home’s festive lights bring community together
- 4 Shop Local: Entrepreneur, 21, sells masks supporting Kenyan makers at Crouch End pop-up
- 5 Muswell Hill men convicted over killing of David Bello-Monerville
- 6 Film review: We Are The Geordies (12A)
- 7 New Royale Dickens theatre company takes to the stage with A Christmas Carol
- 8 Hampstead Community Centre plans Covid-friendly Christmas for elderly
- 9 'You can almost hear the music': Bringing back the legacy of a Hampstead photographer
- 10 Hampstead High street gets a second creperie amid war of words