Published: 3:16 PM December 11, 2020 Updated: 3:42 PM December 11, 2020

Santa waving to the crowds on his sleigh in Cecile Park - Credit: Femi Otitoju

Santa has been out on his Haringey sleigh - to raise money for Hornsey Foodbank.

Hornsey Round Table (HRT) has organised for Father Christmas to make his way through the streets of Muswell Hill, Crouch End and Hornsey over December to provide some much-needed festive cheer.

Santa's travels have drawn in the crowds and his whereabouts can be tracked through the community group's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Steven Willis, an organiser for HRT, said: "We all know that 2020 has been a tough year with many of us missing out on so many events throughout the year.

"Hornsey Round Table has been working with Santa throughout 2020 to make sure he keeps Christmas on track.

"We understand that a lot of children won’t be able to visit Santa in his grotto this year so we’re doing our best to bring Santa to you."

The Christmas team from Hornsey Round Table - Credit: Hornsey Round Table

You may also want to watch:

More than £4,000 has been raised by HRT for local charities this year.

The group was formed more than 80 years ago and its members are men aged under 45 who "try to put something back into the community".

Hornsey Foodbank, a beneficiary of HRT's fundraiser, was set up in July in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To donate click here.

READ MORE: Hornsey Foodbank set up in Campsbourne school amid steep Universal Credit rise in Haringey