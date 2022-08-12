Breaking

Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed on stage, more than 30 years after a fatwa was ordered against him.

At about 4pm BST New York state police say a man ran up onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer, before a speaking event at the Chautauqua Institution.

Police said in a statement: "Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck, and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital. His condition is not yet known.

"The interviewer suffered a minor head injury.

"A State Trooper assigned to the event immediately took the suspect into custody."

In the 1990s, the writer hid out for eight years in his home at Bishops Avenue - "Billionaires' Row" - in Hampstead.

Ayatollah Khomeini, the supreme religious leader of Iran, issued the sentence of death in 1989 in response to the publication of his novel, The Satanic Verses.

The surrealist novel was taken to be blasphemous by some Muslims.

That year an assassination attempt failed when a bomb detonated prematurely in a Paddington hotel, killing the bomber.





State Police are investigating an attack on author Salman Rushdie prior to a speaking event at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, NY.









