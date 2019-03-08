Search

Magdala Tavern: Hampstead pub granted licence paving the way for it to reopen later this year

PUBLISHED: 12:17 17 May 2019

Dick Morgan with an award for another of his pubs, the Sussex Arms in Twickenham. Picture: Dick Morgan/Jacques Pretorius

Dick Morgan with an award for another of his pubs, the Sussex Arms in Twickenham. Picture: Dick Morgan/Jacques Pretorius

Archant

The Magdala Tavern moved a step closer to welcoming drinkers, as Camden Council granted its licence last night.

The panel granted a revised set of hours, which could see it open until 11pm on Mondays to Thursdays, and midnight on Fridayy and Saturdays.

Sundays will see a shorter opening hours, until 10.30pm.

The proposal was amended after landlord Dick Morgan met with residents concerned at the initial, longer, hours of the application.

The panel described the engagement by Mr Morgan as a "breath of fresh air."

The pub in South Hill Park closed in 2014. It is famous for being the site where the last woman to be hanged in Britain, Ruth Ellis, shot her lover.

Speaking to the Ham&High afterwards Mr Morgan said: "I'm very happy. I thanked the panel afterwards for letting me rebirth this pub. There has been many pubs lost in Hampstead over the last twenty years, but this one's coming back."

Work still needs to be done on the ventilation duct at the pub in South Hill Park, and he believes the pub could be open in October or November, before the festive period.

Maria Higson, councillor for Hampstead Town, who has been working with Mr Morgan on the application said: "I am delighted that the license for the Magdala Tavern has been granted; the pub is a community asset with huge support. I'm also grateful to the residents and licensee - Dick Morgan - for discussing and agreeing safeguards which smooth the way for its re-opening - it was a pleasure to be able to speak at the licensing panel about our community pro-actively and positively working together to make sure that the pub can re-open, by Christmas and for years to come."

Man dies after falling from Archway Bridge

The Hornsey Lane bridge going over Archway Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Haringey Council: Zena Brabazon elected deputy leader months after being sacked by leadership

Cllr Zena Brabazon, pictured in November at an event in Tottenham, has been elected as deputy leader. Picture: John Macdonald-Fulton/JMFfoto

Crouch End and Stroud Green shop owners fined after selling knives to teenagers

KH Patel in Crouch End. Picture: Google Maps

Infected Blood Inquiry: Blood scandal victim Colette Wintle slams UK government and ‘unbelievable’ new Royal Free letter

Colette Wintle

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

