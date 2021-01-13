Royal Mail delays in Hornsey 'could see Covid-19 vaccination letters missed'

Published: 5:20 PM January 13, 2021

Concerns are growing that Royal Mail’s postal problems in Hornsey may be resulting in residents missing letters for their Covid-19 vaccination.

People living in N8 have experienced delays for up to six weeks to receive their post, with some waiting on mail from November.

Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West said the problems started in March during the first lockdown, as Hornsey councillor Adam Jogee said “residents deserve better”.

Royal Mail attributed the delays on staff absences from Covid, social distancing measures at delivery offices, and a higher-than-normal volume of post.

Ms West told the Ham&High: “For many months I have been raising the serious delays many of my constituents have been experiencing with their post and this has become increasingly important with the NHS sending out vital letters inviting people to receive their Covid-19 vaccines.

“Our postal workers are doing an incredible job on the frontline, dealing with a higher volume of mail than ever before with fewer people.

“But they need more support and I want to see a clear Royal Mail action plan to resolve the local problems, including recruiting more temporary workers.”

The local MP said she was meeting with the Royal Mail this week – and had raised the problem to the government.

Hornsey councillor and Haringey mayor Adam Jogee said he was “increasingly concerned” by the ongoing delays.

“This is particularly vital now that invitations to receive the vaccine could be missed by those who desperately need it,” he told this newspaper.

“With the huge number of job losses, Royal Mail should have stepped up and supported their overworked staff by employing some of those people who have lost their jobs and I would urge them to do so now.”

Royal Mail said it was dealing with "exceptional volumes" - Credit: PA

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Despite our best endeavours, it is possible that some areas of the country may experience a reduction in service levels due to higher volumes of mail during the lockdown, the ongoing impact of COVID-related staff absences and necessary social distancing measures at local mail centres and delivery offices.”

The spokesperson added: “We are working hard to deliver as normal a service as we can, drawing in extra resource and offering additional overtime where possible."

In addition to Hornsey, 27 areas in the UK have experienced postal problems with Royal Mail including Highbury, Enfield and Ilford.

