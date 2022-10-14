Kentish Town postal workers jobs at risk as strikes over pay continues

Royal Mail has warned that planned strikes by more than 100,000 workers will make the company "materially loss-making" in the current financial year. Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are set to walk out in a dispute over pay. - Credit: PA

Royal Mail workers at a delivery office in Kentish Town face redundancy after staff across the country walked out on Thursday.

Royal Mail will consult on up to 6,000 redundancies across the UK as the delivery giant blamed industrial action for mammoth financial losses.

Included may be staff at the Kentish Town Delivery Centre in Regis Road.

Staff at Kentish Town Delivery Centre may face redundancies as Royal Mail bosses slam union strike action - Credit: Google

October 13 was the sixth day of industrial action over pay and working conditions, since Communication Workers Union (CWU) members were balloted over the summer.

Bosses urged union chiefs to call off their latest strike action, planned for October 20 and 25, and come to the table over a deal but stressed the job cut plans cannot be avoided.

Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson said on Friday that the planned redundancies are a “minimum” and more could take place if current strike action is extended.

Mark Dolan, the CWU representative in NW1, coordinating with Pat Carey, the area delivery CWU representative for the North and North West area, said: “This is a callous attempt to intimidate our members into submission. Our members treat it with contempt and are resolved. They know what is at stake, the future of the company and their employment.”

Communication Workers Union (CWU) general secretary Dave Ward speaking to the media as he joins postal workers on the picket line at the Royal Mail Whitechapel Delivery Office in east London. - Credit: PA

CWU secretary general Dave Ward said: “This announcement holding postal workers to ransom for taking legal industrial action.”

Postal Worker salaries at Royal Mail can range from £10,814 to £27,801 per year, with the average salary being £24,686.

Talks broke down in April after Royal Mail offered workers a below inflation pay rise of 2%, with a further 3.5% dependent on further agreement over changes to working conditions, as Britain’s 506 year old postal service struggles to remain viable.

Royal Mail said the 10,000 reduction in roles will include the removal of overtime, the decision not to fill empty roles and a reduction in temporary workers.

The plan is expected to require between 5,000 to 6,000 redundancies by August.

Communication Workers Union (CWU) general secretary Dave Ward joins postal workers on the picket line at the Royal Mail Whitechapel Delivery Office in east London. - Credit: PA

Mr Thompson said: “This is a very sad day. I regret that we are announcing these job losses.

“We will do all we can to avoid compulsory redundancies and support everyone affected.

“We have announced today losses of £219 million in the first half of the year. Each strike day weakens our financial situation.

“The CWU’s decision to choose damaging strike action over resolution regrettably increases the risk of further headcount reductions.”