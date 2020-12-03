Covid-19: Royal Free NHS Trust to be ‘vaccine hub’ when jab roll-out begins
The Royal Free NHS Trust is one of 53 hospital trusts in the country named as a “vaccine hub” and is set to be involved in co-ordinating delivery of jabs in our area.
The vaccine hubs around the country will play a key role in “administering and storing” the newly-approved Pfizer vaccine as it is rolled out in the coming weeks.
The list was set out in a letter to trusts last month from Emily Lawson, NHS England’s chief commercial officer, and Sue Harriman, chief operating officer of the Covid-19 vaccination deployment programme.
A further list of sites which will store and administer the vaccine during the first phase will be published later.
The University College Hospitals NHS Trust is also listed as a vaccine hub.
It is not yet clear when the first jabs will be able to be given to patients, but it is expected to be within a fortnight.
