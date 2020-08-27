Royal Free staff have portraits painted in NHS tribute for work during pandemic
PUBLISHED: 16:13 27 August 2020
To celebrate their work and sacrifice during the height of the pandemic, talented artists have created portraits of some Royal Free Hospital staffers – with two of the portraits even being beamed across Picadilly Circus.
Around the country, hundreds of artists volunteered to take part, and at the Royal Free, deserving subjects included Vicky Pang – head of infection prevention and control nursing – along with fellow nurses Nina Davies and Dorcas Boamah.
Vicky Pang was painted by Janey Sharratt, and said: “This is all a bit overwhelming but I’m very pleased. Janey came to the hospital and took lots of pictures of me and talked to me about what I did but this is the first time I’ve seen the result.”
Nina, who was redeployed to support the intensive care unit and Dorcas, who is a nutrition specialist and was sent to help at the Nightingale Hospital, were painted by Charlotte Johnstone and Sarah Harvey respectively.
Their portraits appeared on a billboard in Picadilly Circus.
