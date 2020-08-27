Royal Free staff have portraits painted in NHS tribute for work during pandemic

Vicky Pang was presented with her portrait by senior Royal Free staff. Picture: Royal Free Archant

To celebrate their work and sacrifice during the height of the pandemic, talented artists have created portraits of some Royal Free Hospital staffers – with two of the portraits even being beamed across Picadilly Circus.

Portraits include of Nina Davies and Dorcas Boamah lit up Picadilly Circus. Picture: Royal Free Portraits include of Nina Davies and Dorcas Boamah lit up Picadilly Circus. Picture: Royal Free

Around the country, hundreds of artists volunteered to take part, and at the Royal Free, deserving subjects included Vicky Pang – head of infection prevention and control nursing – along with fellow nurses Nina Davies and Dorcas Boamah.

Vicky Pang was painted by Janey Sharratt, and said: “This is all a bit overwhelming but I’m very pleased. Janey came to the hospital and took lots of pictures of me and talked to me about what I did but this is the first time I’ve seen the result.”

Nina, who was redeployed to support the intensive care unit and Dorcas, who is a nutrition specialist and was sent to help at the Nightingale Hospital, were painted by Charlotte Johnstone and Sarah Harvey respectively.

Nina Davies, as painted by Charlotte Johnstone. Picture: Royal Free/Charlotte Johnstone Nina Davies, as painted by Charlotte Johnstone. Picture: Royal Free/Charlotte Johnstone

Their portraits appeared on a billboard in Picadilly Circus.